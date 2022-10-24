Web3 design firm Journey buys The Devhouse Agency
Web3-based design firm Journey has bought The Devhouse Agency, a Dallas-based gaming design studio. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Why it matters: Brands are entering the metaverse, and Journey is one of many creative firms trying to cater to this growing marketplace.
- Journey was behind Roblox's Walmart Land, the retail giant's first metaverse project.
The big picture: This is Journey's fourth acquisition in the past 10 months. The company says it will announce more soon.
- Backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, Journey launched in May after it acquired ICRAVE, Futures Intelligence Group and Skilled Creative.
- Futures Intelligence Group is a consultancy run by Cathy Hackl, who has been nicknamed the "Godmother of the Metaverse."
Of note: Devhouse was founded in 2018 and specializes in game development across a variety of platforms that include traditional gaming, NFT Utility, virtual reality and augmented reality.
- "Our highly skilled team will aid Journey's Metaverse Studio in scaling up its offerings," said Jim Welch, Devhouse's creative director and head of studio.