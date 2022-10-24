Web3-based design firm Journey has bought The Devhouse Agency, a Dallas-based gaming design studio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Why it matters: Brands are entering the metaverse, and Journey is one of many creative firms trying to cater to this growing marketplace.

Journey was behind Roblox's Walmart Land, the retail giant's first metaverse project.

The big picture: This is Journey's fourth acquisition in the past 10 months. The company says it will announce more soon.

Backed by Growth Catalyst Partners, Journey launched in May after it acquired ICRAVE, Futures Intelligence Group and Skilled Creative.

Futures Intelligence Group is a consultancy run by Cathy Hackl, who has been nicknamed the "Godmother of the Metaverse."

Of note: Devhouse was founded in 2018 and specializes in game development across a variety of platforms that include traditional gaming, NFT Utility, virtual reality and augmented reality.