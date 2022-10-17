Inside BravoCon: NBCUniversal's fandom event

Among the screams from people seeing a so-called "Bravolebrity" and rushing toward them for a selfie, Axios walked the Javits Center halls this weekend with NBCUniversal marketing executives to experience BravoCon.

Why it matters: After the pandemic curtailed live events, the business has returned in full force. NBCU is betting experiential tied to Bravo and potentially other properties can be lucrative.

BravoCon "is the perfect demonstration in media today that is a convergence of a consumer experience and consumer behavior that doesn't exist anywhere else," says Linda Yaccarino, NBCU's chair of global advertising and partnerships.

The intrigue: NBCU's president of advertising and partnerships Laura Molen noted a commercial where housewives compete against professional football players.

"There's not that many brands that are as powerful as the NFL is for fandom. Bravo is," Molen says. "It's all about fandom."

Details: This was the second installment of the fan convention dedicated to the NBCU-owned TV network and its many popular franchises like "The Real Housewives," "Below Deck" and "Top Chef."

More than 30,000 people attended the event for panels featuring the franchises' stars and photo opportunities with them.

Brand integrations were ubiquitous — from Wendy's Frosty-tini to Lay's Housewife-inspired snacks to the onsite TRESemmé salon.

Bravo Bazaar featured about 60 brands — two-thirds were "Bravolebrity"-owned — that were available in-person and online in a metaverse-like experience.

What's next: NBCU sought to make this year's event much bigger than the debut. Compared to 2019, attendance more than tripled.