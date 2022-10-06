A group of creative advertising agencies are coming together to form a new company called Residence, CEO Jeff Ellermeyer exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a flurry of M&A activity in the agency space as smaller-sized companies seek to scale amid changing client priorities and to combat the ever-increasing bulk of the ad world's "Big Six."

Details: Residence will be led by the executive team behind creative studio Buck, in addition to Ellermeyer. The merger consists of Buck, Giant Ant and the HudsonBec Group, which comprise seven companies. Here's the full list of Residence's companies:

, an online platform for creators and designers to talk about their work that reaches 2 million people a month. VTProDesign, a Los Angeles-based interactive studio that works with Netflix, Google, Ray-Ban and Heineken. Buck acquired VTProDesign in June.

Between the lines: Ellermeyer likens the structure of Residence to a co-op.

"We're merging companies in and giving them some equity in the collective network," he says. "So there's some cash off the table, but this isn't the place to sell your company and walk away."

Some will be integrated more into Buck, while others will operate independently.

The combined employee headcount for Residence tops 735, with 600 coming from Buck. Collectively, the group generated $170 million in adjusted revenue for 2022.

This puts Residence at the smaller end of the holding company level.

The big picture: The advertising downturn and constantly changing consumer habits make fighting for client work more complex than ever. Many clients are looking to agencies that can offer multiple ways of marketing to their consumers.