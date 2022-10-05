Gaming media company Gamurs raises $12M Series A
Gamurs, a Sydney-based esports, gaming and entertainment media company, has closed a $12 million Series A round.
Why it matters: Gamurs is one of the companies leading the current wave of online gaming outlet consolidation.
Details: Gamurs, which is already profitable, will use the funds to acquire more companies.
- The round was led by Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital. Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures and Artesian also participated.
- "[W]e view Gamurs as the driving force to consolidate an incredibly fragmented esports and gaming media ecosystem," said Ashish Patel, Cerro Capital co-founder and managing partner, in a statement.
Catch up quick: Gamurs' funding announcement comes a week after it struck a deal to acquire a slew of gaming news sites from Enthusiast Gaming.
- That deal includes outlets like Upcomer, Destructoid and The Escapist.
- In fact, it's been a busy 2022 for Gamurs: The company bought Prima Games in January and then acquired Twinfinite in February.
- Earlier this week, Fandom bought gaming and entertainment news sites including GameSpot, Metacritic and the perennially resold TV Guide in a $55 million deal with Red Ventures.