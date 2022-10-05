Gaming media company Gamurs raises $12M Series A

Gamurs, a Sydney-based esports, gaming and entertainment media company, has closed a $12 million Series A round.

Why it matters: Gamurs is one of the companies leading the current wave of online gaming outlet consolidation.

Details: Gamurs, which is already profitable, will use the funds to acquire more companies.

The round was led by Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital. Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures and Artesian also participated.

"[W]e view Gamurs as the driving force to consolidate an incredibly fragmented esports and gaming media ecosystem," said Ashish Patel, Cerro Capital co-founder and managing partner, in a statement.

Catch up quick: Gamurs' funding announcement comes a week after it struck a deal to acquire a slew of gaming news sites from Enthusiast Gaming.