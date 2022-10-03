Polco, a data-driven civic participation SaaS platform, has closed a $14 million Series A round led by Mercury Fund, the company's CEO Nick Mastronardi exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Mastronardi wants to modernize how people interact with their local governments and help better drown out bad actors.

"It's a big chunk of the economy, and a lot of it is getting kind of disproportionately influenced by vocal views and squeaky wheels," he said.

State of play: Federal and state grants to local governments that are dependent on performance data have increased ten times as much compared to the last five years.

The only problem? People's sentiments toward their local government had a major drop-off.

"Some of the newer communities who hadn't been as high income or as educated that have had growth recently have stepped on landmines and had to be more reactive," he said.

Details: Along with Mercury Fund, BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures joined in the round.

The company is mostly a provider of standardized, statistically-driven local government constituent surveys and performance comparisons.

The new funds will go toward Polco's next-generation platform, which features new enhanced community performance analytics and insights capabilities.

Polco recently founded the Government Partnership for Action and Learning ("GPAL") with other leaders in local government, data science and performance measurement.

By the numbers: Polco works with more than 1,400 local governments and municipalities including Sacramento, California; San Jose, California; and Honolulu.