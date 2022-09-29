Music startup Songfinch raises $17M Series A

Music tech startup Songfinch has raised a $17 million Series A funding round led by Valor Siren Ventures, its CEO John Williamson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Songfinch is one of the numerous music startups aiming to change how artists are compensated for their work.

"The way that the music industry operates, the money is unbelievably sporadic and everything is about waiting for the next payday," Williamson said.

Details: The new round brings Songfinch's total funding to $21.8 million.

Corazon Capital, which led the startup's seed round, also participated in this round.

The new cash will primarily be used to add staff focused on the product and technology.

The big picture: Songfinch's goal is to build a "middle class of musician" in an industry dominated by the top 2%.

Williamson says their platform allows aspiring musicians ways of making money and building fan bases without having to dedicate their full-time job to it.

"I don't care about your followers on social. I don't necessarily care about all of your career accomplishments ... or lack thereof," he said.

By the numbers: Over the past 12 months, Songfinch artists have collectively earned more than $12 million. The average artist makes $25,000 a year, with 15% making more than $50,000.

What's next: Potential partnerships with big labels and publishing groups they met with during the funding round.