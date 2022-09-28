Vantiva CEO on post-Technicolor spinoff plans

After its separation from Technicolor Creative Studios, the new Vantiva plans to grow its hardware and logistics business, and make a bigger play in pharmaceuticals, Vantiva CEO Luis Martinez-Amago tells Axios.

Why it matters: Vantiva and Technicolor Creative Studios are now two very different companies, which will give investors a better idea of what they're buying into.

Driving the news: Both Vantiva and Technicolor Creative Studios began trading as separate companies on Paris' Euronext on Tuesday.

The spinoff left Vantiva with two main business lines: Supply Chain Services and Connected Home.

"We gave them the name Technicolor because it belongs to Hollywood, it belongs to this industry," Martinez-Amago said. "We're taking this opportunity in Vantiva, which is a technical company, to have a fresh continuation."

What's next: Vantiva's goals are to expand its core business — providing hardware and software services for broadband providers and Android TVs — and diversify its supply chain offerings.

When it was part of Technicolor, it was one of the biggest DVD and CD makers. But it isn't done making physical media. Vinyl demand is surging.

"They need consistency, predictability and quality. And this is why they are coming to us: because we're used to working with them on the DVDs or CDs space," the CEO says.

Between the lines: Technicolor has spent the past few years breaking apart its company following its bankruptcy restructuring in 2020.