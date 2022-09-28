Vantiva CEO on post-Technicolor spinoff plans
After its separation from Technicolor Creative Studios, the new Vantiva plans to grow its hardware and logistics business, and make a bigger play in pharmaceuticals, Vantiva CEO Luis Martinez-Amago tells Axios.
Why it matters: Vantiva and Technicolor Creative Studios are now two very different companies, which will give investors a better idea of what they're buying into.
Driving the news: Both Vantiva and Technicolor Creative Studios began trading as separate companies on Paris' Euronext on Tuesday.
- The spinoff left Vantiva with two main business lines: Supply Chain Services and Connected Home.
- "We gave them the name Technicolor because it belongs to Hollywood, it belongs to this industry," Martinez-Amago said. "We're taking this opportunity in Vantiva, which is a technical company, to have a fresh continuation."
What's next: Vantiva's goals are to expand its core business — providing hardware and software services for broadband providers and Android TVs — and diversify its supply chain offerings.
- When it was part of Technicolor, it was one of the biggest DVD and CD makers. But it isn't done making physical media. Vinyl demand is surging.
- "They need consistency, predictability and quality. And this is why they are coming to us: because we're used to working with them on the DVDs or CDs space," the CEO says.
Between the lines: Technicolor has spent the past few years breaking apart its company following its bankruptcy restructuring in 2020.
- Last year, it sold off its postproduction businesses to Streamland Media for $36.5 million. Earlier this year, it sold off its trademark licensing operations for €100 million in cash.