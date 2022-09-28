Ad tech company Infillion has acquired Analytiks, an in-store visitation technology company for an undisclosed amount, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: Analytiks increases Infillion's location technology footprint and is its first acquisition since the company rebranded earlier this year.

Details: The Analytiks team will remain based in Montreal and will expand Infillion's presence in Canada.

Using technology built atop Cisco Meraki optical sensoring infrastructure, Analytiks delivers "privacy-secure measurement solutions that allow brands and advertisers to understand digital and physical customer behavior," per Infillion.

The company offers multi-entrance and exit guest detection, occupancy monitoring, and rules-based alerting for store operations and marketing managers.

Analytiks is used by large retailers including Peloton, Bell and Decathlon, though Infillion says the technology can be used in airports, entertainment venues, educational institutions, hospitality, office buildings and medical facilities.

"Being part of a premier and well-established tech organization like Infillion allows us to leverage the company's industry expertise, existing relationships, and resources to further accelerate our product development and to continue our expansion in the U.S., Europe, and abroad," said JP Bray, CEO of Analytiks.

Catch up quick: Gimbal | true[X] relaunched as Infillion in March.