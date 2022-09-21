YouTube is betting that marrying a new revenue sharing model for YouTube Shorts with its existing creator roster will make it TikTok's chief competition in the short-form video space.

Why it matters: TikTok has dominated short-form video and essentially forced other social media platforms to create their own versions of the popular ByteDance-owned service.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, YouTube unveiled a bunch of new additions to its YouTube Partner Program, including a new revenue-sharing model for its TikTok clone YouTube Shorts that will begin early next year.

YouTube will pool all the money it makes from ads that air in between Shorts videos and allocate 45% of that to creators, which will be distributed based on creators' share of total Shorts views.

Shorts-focused creators can now apply to the Partner Program if they meet a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million views over a 90-day period. YouTube will also introduce lower-level access to YPP for smaller creators.

Additionally, YouTube will launch a new music licensing platform called Creator Music later this year. It will give creators the option to either pay for a license to use in their video or share their revenue with music rights holders.

The big picture: A pioneer in online video, YouTube is trying avoid becoming irrelevant as social media companies have led the short-form video revolution. That starts by keeping their creators on YouTube.

"The need for having tools that support our creators around that format is something I hear every day," Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief product officer, told creators and journalists during an event Tuesday in Los Angeles.

YouTuber Kris Collins said that most creators had to balance doing Shorts, which can appeal to potential new subscribers, with their long-form content that brought in revenue. "So there's been sort of a trade-off," she said Tuesday.

But now? "I'll be able to make a living from both formats."

Between the lines: Despite the growing popularity of the short-form format, many creators find it difficult to make the same kind of money that they can in long form, which features a more lucrative revenue-sharing model.