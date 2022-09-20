Fox launches international content licensing studio

Fox on Tuesday said it launched a worldwide content sales division, as it seeks a bigger international presence.

Why it matters: Fox is getting back into a business that many of its competitors shunned in favor of keeping content on their own global streaming platforms.

Details: The new division, Fox Entertainment Global, will be run by Fernando Szew, the current CEO of MarVista Entertainment. Fox acquired the studio last year.

Fox is also pulling MarVista COO Tony Vassiliadis into an executive vice president role within the division.

How it works: The unit will oversee international, multi-platform sales and distribution of Fox-owned/produced IP and acquired content.

Fox Entertainment Global will also manage the content sales for MarVista, which will still be led by Szew and operate as an independent studio.

In addition, it will collaborate with Fox's current international distribution partners Propagate Content and Incendo for opportunities in Canada. It will also collaborate with Sony Pictures Television for the drama "Monarch."

What's next: Fox will bring three series to next month's MipCom Cannes: "Krapopolis," "Grimsburg" and "Animal Control."

The big picture: After selling off much of its studio business to Disney in 2019, Fox has quietly rebuilt.