Overheard: Goldman Sachs conference 2022

Investor conference season continues. Media and tech executives are among the participants at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference in San Francisco. Axios' Hope King and Lucinda Shen are in attendance.

Here are some of the media insights from Tuesday's talks:

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman on consolidation

"I think we're in the consolidation phase. The top podcasters get bigger and it becomes harder and more fragmented for the smaller players to catch up, and I think that's exactly what you've seen as a trend line," per InsiderRadio.

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble on theatrical window

"If they're not working, that actually creates a better risk proposition for the studios and that will lead to more of those movies getting released because it's easier to take a risk and manage the outcomes than before," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels on subscribers