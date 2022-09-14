Overheard: Goldman Sachs conference 2022
Investor conference season continues. Media and tech executives are among the participants at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference in San Francisco. Axios' Hope King and Lucinda Shen are in attendance.
Here are some of the media insights from Tuesday's talks:
iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman on consolidation
- "I think we're in the consolidation phase. The top podcasters get bigger and it becomes harder and more fragmented for the smaller players to catch up, and I think that's exactly what you've seen as a trend line," per InsiderRadio.
Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble on theatrical window
- "If they're not working, that actually creates a better risk proposition for the studios and that will lead to more of those movies getting released because it's easier to take a risk and manage the outcomes than before," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels on subscribers
- "[W]e're not optimizing for subscribers. We're optimizing for a long-term sustainable business for one additional distribution platform ... [O]ne specific trade-off is going to be maybe, we're going to come to the conclusion that in a certain market, the licensing model might be better from a shareholder value perspective than launching our own service," per Seeking Alpha.