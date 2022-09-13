Food-focused platform flavrs has raised $7 million in seed funding to support the beta launch of its app that helps users shop for ingredients in cooking videos.

Why it matters: The founders have tapped into one of the most popular categories of video content, and attracted some big names in the process.

Details: Andreessen Horowitz led, and was joined by Wellington Access Ventures, Cercano Management, Progression Fund and firstminute Capital. Chefs Eric Ripert and Tom Colicchio also participated.

Ripert is one of flavr's partners who will create video recipe tutorials. YouTuber and cookbook author Andrew "Babish" Rea, Jamie Milne from Everything Delish and Davon Moseley from Royale Eats are also involved.

How it works: CEO and co-founder Alejandro Oropeza declined to disclose details on the agreements with creators. The platform is integrated with Instacart.

"Given our experience with the creator economy, we will ensure creators are well incentivized to make flavrs their home," Oropeza says in an email to Axios.

Oropeza used to work in marketing at YouTube. His co-founder François Chu, who serves as CTO, worked in engineering at Google. The company's two other full-time employees previously worked at Facebook and Twitter.

What's next: Oropeza says the company plans to make "strategic hires, mainly in engineering and design."