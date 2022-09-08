Overheard: Code Conference 2022

The final Code Conference hosted and organized by Kara Swisher has unsurprisingly drawn top media and tech executives. On Wednesday, they shared newsworthy insights about their own businesses and the industries at large.

Here are some of those moments:

Apple CEO Tim Cook on ads

"We've never said digital advertising is a bad thing. What is not good is vacuuming up people's data when they're not doing so on an informed basis," per CNBC.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on staying independent

"When I look at the long-term opportunity in our business, I really believe it's enormous. I believe we're far from reaching our full potential. Over time, the stock price has gone up and down, but we've tried to stay focused on delivering real value for shareholders," per Deadline.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger on ad-supported streaming