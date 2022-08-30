Samsung is launching a rebranded version of its Samsung TV Plus streaming service in a bid to become a bigger player in the growing FAST (free ad-supported streaming) market.

Why it matters: As subscription streaming gets more expensive and more competitive, the FAST space has been growing right under its nose.

Details: Samsung TV Plus is debuting a new logo and UX for the service that will feature more programming partnerships.

Samsung plans to double its on-demand library in 2023 and has signed or expanded upon its licensing deals with Lionsgate and Vice Media. It also carries streaming channels from the BBC, A+E Networks and The E.W. Scripps Company.

Sang Kim, Samsung's SVP of product and marketing, tells Tim the company is focused on growing its news offerings, which include all the major news streaming channels and local programming in more than 40 designated market areas (DMAs).

"News works really well but also local news," he says. "So we cover 40 DMAs and that has resonated really well, especially in the past couple of years.

Catch up quick: Samsung first debuted Samsung TV Plus as one of the first device makers to get into streaming in 2015.

What's next: More exclusive premieres, including an uncut version of Demi Lovato's Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo's bespoke artist series and EstrellaTV's new mockumentary, "Norteados con Don Cheto."