Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo said Wednesday that its Zephr news is the "first step" in pursuing more acquisitions, thanks in part to the $400 million investment from Silver Lake in March.

Driving the news: Tzuo's statement on his company's earnings call followed the announcement that Zuora, a Redwood City, California-based subscription management platform, has agreed to acquire London-based Zephr.

Why it matters: These software tools have become increasingly valuable as more publishers invest in subscription products as a crucial revenue source and seek to grow subscriber engagement.

Details: The companies said the all-cash deal is for $44 million, plus $6 million in earnout consideration.

The newly combined company's headcount is 1,500, and Zuora plans to fully integrate Zephr by early next year, per Adweek.

Zephr's clients include News Corp., McClatchy and Bauer.

What they're saying: "The early days of digital subscription technology treated paywalls as a blunt instrument, typically limiting the number of articles a reader could consume based on volume. As the subscription economy has matured, so has the technology powering it," Adweek's Mark Stenberg writes.

What's next: When asked about future acquisitions on Wednesday's earnings call, Tzuo said they "still have a lot of dry powder" from the Silver Lake investment.