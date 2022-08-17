Nielsen continues to court streaming platforms as traditional TV companies seek to diversify beyond it.

Driving the news: Nielsen announced a three-year deal with Amazon on Tuesday to measure its "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts on Prime Video and Twitch.

Nielsen said this deal "will be the first time a streaming service will have one of its live programs measured as part of Nielsen's National TV measurement service."

"Our collaboration with Nielsen will allow us to provide advertisers with familiar campaign measurement to make apples-to-apples comparisons across their multi-channel media investments,” Amazon Ads' director of media measurement Srishti Gupta said.

Why it matters: Nielsen still holds clout despite concern from major media companies and advertisers. Its Amazon deal gives it more staying power as broadcasters and ad buyers evaluate live programming.

But it's more the newcomers who are using Nielsen data — when it suits them, of course.

During its recent earnings call last month, Netflix executives touted their record 7.7% share of overall TV viewing in June based on Nielsen data.

The big picture: Traditional media companies like Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal have been testing new measurement solutions.

Nielsen rivals include iSpot.tv and VideoAmp, both of which have recently raised new capital.

Yes, but: Many of this year's upfront deals will use Nielsen as other measurement partners are in a testing phase. GroupM, for example, said it will transact using Nielsen.

Meanwhile: Nielsen's private equity takeover is still ongoing. The company postponed its shareholder meeting last week "to finalize a preliminary agreement" with WindAcre.