Disney is pressured to sell ESPN ... again

Disney is once again faced with a decision on ESPN's future following pressure from an activist investor.

Why it matters: ESPN has been a reliable cash cow for decades, but questions remain about its financial value going forward as TV subscriber numbers keep shrinking.

Driving the news: A new push to spin off ESPN came Monday when activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb revealed a new stake in Disney. Separating the sports networks is one of his top demands.

Disney has reportedly eyed an ESPN spinoff, but ultimately hedged against selling the asset, as it has proven critical not only to its cable revenues but its bundled streaming product.

Loeb, however, argues the company could reap much more value from the asset if it is separated and combined with a sports betting company.

Catch up quick: Disney shunned gambling under former CEO Bob Iger. His successor has been much more willing to wager on the betting space.

Last year, ESPN was seeking at least $3 billion to license its brand name to sportsbooks including Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek admitted that ESPN needs to "seriously consider getting into gambling in a bigger way" and even alluded to some kind of deal coming soon during last week's earnings call.

Yes, but: Disney is wary of intertwining its family brand too much with gambling.

"ESPN would have greater flexibility to pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult as part of Disney, such as sports betting," Loeb wrote in his letter.

What's next: Merging with a sports betting company could soften the blow of cord-cutting and set ESPN up to capitalize on one of the few growth markets in the media space.