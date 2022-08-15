BMI pulls sale plans amid music rights slowdown

Broadcast Music Inc.'s decision to shelve its sale plans is the latest sign that the once white-hot market for music rights has cooled in recent months.

Why it matters: It was only last year that $5 billion was spent on catalog and music rights, as older artists looked to cash out on their decades-long careers.

Since 2020, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen have scored massive nine-figure deals. Early in 2022, those big sales included David Bowie, Sting and Neil Diamond.

Many of these sales were bankrolled by private equity firms like Apollo, KKR and Blackstone.

Driving the news: On Friday, BMI confirmed to Axios that a sale of the company was "no longer an avenue we are considering."

BMI hired Goldman Sachs earlier this year to explore its options and was seeking at least a $1.5 billion sale price — and as much as $3 billion — per Bloomberg, which first reported Friday's news.

A BMI rep told Axios that "nothing has been left off the table" in regards to whether or not the company would pursue a sale in the future. "We’re continuing to evaluate our next steps and remain excited about our prospects for delivering long-term growth for our affiliates and our shareholders, and for what's to come."

The big picture: BMI isn't the only music rights holder to drop sale plans after getting low offers.

Concord, one of the largest independent music companies — it owns the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog, among many others — decided not to sell after not getting the offers it wanted.

Other music companies like Round Hill Music, Anthem Entertainment Group and Tempo Music are trying to sell but have not yet found buyers, per Bloomberg.

Yes, but: The music rights market isn't completely dry. Pink Floyd is eyeing a $500 million sale of the band's recording and songwriting catalogs.