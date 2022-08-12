Charter to shut down Spectrum Originals

Charter Communications plans to shut down Spectrum Originals, its scripted content division, Deadline reports.

Why it matters: Telecoms are continuing to evolve their businesses as cord-cutting and other streaming services compete for subscribers.

Details: The shutdown comes as Katherine Pope, who launched the original division in 2018, is leaving to become president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The division's shows included "LA's Finest," starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, and the revival of "Mad About You."

When Spectrum Originals launched, YouTube and Facebook also were invested in high-end scripted originals. But both of those companies have stepped back from that expensive endeavor, Deadline notes.

What's next: "[T]he May announcement of Comcast and Charter's joint venture to expand the reach of Flex signals a potential strategic shift for the cable giants to become a dominant aggregator of streaming video, competing against the likes of Roku, Amazon, Samsung and other streaming distribution companies," Deadline's Nellie Andreeva writes.