Disney's streaming losses have widened

Data: Disney earnings reports; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Disney's streaming losses have ballooned as the company has aggressively invested in taking on Netflix for streaming supremacy.

Why it matters: The streaming gold rush was built on the idea that short-term losses would turn into long-term profits, but that ideal looks less likely in the eyes of investors than it did two years ago.

Disney set an ambitious target of reaching at least 230 million subscribers across its streaming services including Hulu and ESPN+, but Wall Street increasingly is not impressed by subscriber growth alone.

Driving the news: Disney rounds out another quarter of media earnings Wednesday, and investors will care the most about how Disney plans to actually make money from streaming and not just spend it.