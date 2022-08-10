Disney's streaming losses have widened
Disney's streaming losses have ballooned as the company has aggressively invested in taking on Netflix for streaming supremacy.
Why it matters: The streaming gold rush was built on the idea that short-term losses would turn into long-term profits, but that ideal looks less likely in the eyes of investors than it did two years ago.
- Disney set an ambitious target of reaching at least 230 million subscribers across its streaming services including Hulu and ESPN+, but Wall Street increasingly is not impressed by subscriber growth alone.
Driving the news: Disney rounds out another quarter of media earnings Wednesday, and investors will care the most about how Disney plans to actually make money from streaming and not just spend it.
- Disney's direct-to-consumer segment lost $887 million last quarter, the most since the quarter when it first launched Disney+ at the end of 2019.
- Disney has said it expects losses to peak sometime next year and by 2024 start to become profitable.