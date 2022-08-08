Eldridge Industries will take over Dick Clark Productions in a media asset split with MRC, among other changes.

Why it matters: Todd Boehly continues to grow and evolve his power in Hollywood.

He was recently appointed interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes. Now, he owns the production company behind the award show.

Details: Eldridge will retain a minority stake in MRC — led by founders and co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu — and investments in A24, Fulwell 73, Sugar23, Luminate and Penske Media Corporation.

MRC keeps its stakes in Civic Center Media and T-Street.

"The Live & Alternative group changed the model for awards shows, bringing them into the streaming age. Our Film, Television and Non-Fiction studio businesses have all experienced a quadrupling of their slates. And our minority holdings have enjoyed wonderful periods of growth,” Satchu and Wiczyk said in a statement.

Puck's Matt Belloni first reported Eldridge was buying Dick Clark Productions.

Of note: Dick Clark Productions was renamed MRC Live & Alternative last year. Eldridge will restore the studio's previous name, per Variety.