Todd Boehly's Eldridge owns Dick Clark Productions after MRC split
Eldridge Industries will take over Dick Clark Productions in a media asset split with MRC, among other changes.
Why it matters: Todd Boehly continues to grow and evolve his power in Hollywood.
- He was recently appointed interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes. Now, he owns the production company behind the award show.
Details: Eldridge will retain a minority stake in MRC — led by founders and co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu — and investments in A24, Fulwell 73, Sugar23, Luminate and Penske Media Corporation.
- MRC keeps its stakes in Civic Center Media and T-Street.
- "The Live & Alternative group changed the model for awards shows, bringing them into the streaming age. Our Film, Television and Non-Fiction studio businesses have all experienced a quadrupling of their slates. And our minority holdings have enjoyed wonderful periods of growth,” Satchu and Wiczyk said in a statement.
- Puck's Matt Belloni first reported Eldridge was buying Dick Clark Productions.
Of note: Dick Clark Productions was renamed MRC Live & Alternative last year. Eldridge will restore the studio's previous name, per Variety.