Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gannett's heavy debt load, compounded with brutal economic pressures across the industry, sets the stage for a gloomy future.

Driving the news: Gannett's stock dropped more than 28% Thursday after an abysmal earnings report and bleak outlook.

Gannett swung from a profit to a net loss of $53.7 million during Q2.

The company also revised its 2022 full-year outlook to a net loss of $60 million to $70 million. That's a huge miss compared to the outlook it shared last quarter of $50 million to $70 million in net income.

The intrigue: Gannett CEO Mike Reed said the company still intends to repay $150 million to $200 million in debt this year, noting plans to sell real estate and reduce costs of its print business.

Gannett Media head Maribel Perez Wadsworth also emailed staff on Thursday about impending layoffs, removing some open roles and reductions to freelance and travel budgets.

Yes, but: Perhaps more concerning: Gannett's $1.34 billion debt load.

What they're saying: When asked about Gannett as a candidate for takeover, Huber Research Partners' Douglas Arthur said, "Lot of debt. That would be an expensive ticket for someone in industry."

"Except at big national titles like The New York Times, new digital revenues still have not picked up the pace to fully cover print revenue losses," Poynter's Rick Edmonds writes.

"So the last thing the industry needs, after the COVID economy shock, is another round of revenue hits and cost pressure," he added.

The bottom line: The last thing Gannett needs is the constant worry of paying down debt when the business requires cash to get itself out of its current hole.