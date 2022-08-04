Apple's ad business shows more signs of growth
Apple's in-house ad business continues to impact other tech giants' revenues, and there are signs that will increase.
Why it matters: Apple's growth and success with advertising affects not only the giants such as Facebook but also smaller ad networks, possibly prompting more consolidation in the market.
Driving the news: Recent job listings point to Apple's plans on building a demand-side platform, Digiday reported Wednesday.
- "No company builds ad tech like this unless they’re serious about making a bigger move on media dollars," Ronan Shields writes.
By the numbers: Apple's in-house search ads were responsible for 58% of iPhone app downloads resulting from ad clicks last September, according to a study by mobile analytics company Branch.
- Apple's share has remained around 50% for the first half of this year, a Branch spokesperson tells Axios' Sara Fischer.
- Apple's share was about 20% prior to April 2021, per Branch.