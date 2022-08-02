Skip to main content
Media stocks face summer chill amid economic downturn

Tim Baysinger
52 mins ago
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Some of the top media companies have seen their stocks get hammered during the summer amid the months-long economic downturn.

Why it matters: Earnings season has been brutal for media companies so far. Nobody expects it to get any better anytime soon.

What's next: Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday. Disney is set for next week.

  • WBD execs are expected to finally share their streaming plans for HBO Max and Discovery+.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: You know it's bad when Netflix's losing fewer subscribers than expected is viewed as a win.

