Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Some of the top media companies have seen their stocks get hammered during the summer amid the months-long economic downturn.

Why it matters: Earnings season has been brutal for media companies so far. Nobody expects it to get any better anytime soon.

What's next: Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday. Disney is set for next week.

WBD execs are expected to finally share their streaming plans for HBO Max and Discovery+.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: You know it's bad when Netflix's losing fewer subscribers than expected is viewed as a win.