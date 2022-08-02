Media stocks face summer chill amid economic downturn
Some of the top media companies have seen their stocks get hammered during the summer amid the months-long economic downturn.
Why it matters: Earnings season has been brutal for media companies so far. Nobody expects it to get any better anytime soon.
What's next: Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday. Disney is set for next week.
- WBD execs are expected to finally share their streaming plans for HBO Max and Discovery+.
💭 Tim's thought bubble: You know it's bad when Netflix's losing fewer subscribers than expected is viewed as a win.