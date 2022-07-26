WWE stock spikes on sale speculation

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

WWE's stock surged to a 52-week high on Monday and ended the day up 8%.

Why it matters: Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement as WWE's chief executive has led some to believe the company could be looking for a buyer.

Over the past 12 months, WWE's stock is up 40%.

The latest: WWE said in a Monday SEC filing that it would revise some of its past financial statements to reflect McMahon's $14.6 million in payments that weren't recorded in the company's accounts.

McMahon retired amid an investigation into his behavior that included sexual misconduct and hush money payments.

What they're saying: Multiple analysts Monday attributed the stock jump to sale speculation.