Verizon puts One America News Network on life support

Verizon's decision to drop far-right cable news channel One America News Network is likely the network's death knell.

Why it matters: OAN was already on life support after DirecTV — the channel's largest source of revenue — dropped it in April. Losing Verizon will make the channel virtually impossible to find on linear TV.

Verizon had accounted for the majority of OAN's remaining $550,000 affiliate fee revenue it was getting each month, according to NextTV.

"OAN failed to agree to fair terms," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement.

Verizon's contract with OAN expires July 30. Going forward, OAN will be available mostly on streaming services and Alaska-based General Communications Inc., which is in just 100,000 households per The Daily Beast, which first reported the news of Verizon's decision.

Yes, and: The channel still faces $3 billion in defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over its role in promoting baseless conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election.