The Guardian's digital reader revenue surpassed print for first time

Data: The Guardian; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The Guardian's revenue from digital readers has surpassed its revenue from print readers for the first time.

Why it matters: It's a big milestone for the British paper that has invested in digital while maintaining a daily print product. Its digital reader revenue also relies on contributions versus an online paywall.

By the numbers: Digital reader revenue was £76.1 million this year compared to print reader revenue of £71.5m, the company shared yesterday as part of its annual financial report.

Its digital reader revenue was up more than 10% from the year prior.

Digital revenue accounted for two-thirds of its total revenue this year.

The Guardian has more than 1 million recurring digital supporters as of last year, up from 534,000 three years ago.

Yes, but: This moment stems not only from digital growth but also from a decline in print.