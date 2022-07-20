Korean webtoon platform Toomics acquired for $160M

Terapin Studios, a U.S.-Korean media business backed by private equity firm NPX Capital, has acquired Korean webtoon platform Toomics Global for $160 million.

Why it matters: Webtoons are not only popular forms of media — Toomics has more than 60 million subscribers — but also are IP generators that have extended to movies and TV.

The global webtoons market is projected to generate $56.1 billion by 2030, up from $3.7 billion in 2021, according to Allied Market Research.

Details: Terapin Studios plans to use the IP of webtoons to develop animations, films, merchandise, games and NFTs, the company said.