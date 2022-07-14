Netflix enlists Microsoft for ad-supported tier

By partnering with Microsoft, Netflix took a major step on Wednesday toward its ambitious goal of launching an ad-supporting tier by year's end.

Why it matters: Picking Microsoft came as a bit of a surprise, since most had expected Netflix to work with major digital ad players like Comcast and Google.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it was Microsoft's purchase of AT&T's ad-tech company Xandr that helped seal the deal.

Microsoft has lots of experience in the digital ad world, having served ads to Bing and its search engine predecessors. Last year, Microsoft generated $10 billion in ad sales.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: Unlike Comcast and Google, Microsoft also doesn't have a rival streaming player that would love to get its hands on some Netflix data.

The big picture: There are still very few specifics on what exactly advertising will look like on Netflix, which had shunned commercials for years.

Given Netflix's ramped-up timeline, the streaming service was always going to have to look outside to help get its advertising business up and running.

The next move will be to name an executive to head up its ad sales operations.

"It's very early days and we have much to work through," Netflix COO and CPO Greg Peters said in a blog post, nodding to Microsoft's strong privacy protections.

What's next: Netflix reports its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell. Despite featuring the long-awaited fourth season of the popular series "Stranger Things," Netflix is expecting to lose an additional 2 million subscribers.