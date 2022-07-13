The move by experiential entertainment company Falcon's Beyond to go public via a SPAC shows that, for certain sectors and sub-sectors, this listing vehicle is still on the table.

Why it matters: The SPAC market has gone from feast to famine over the first half of 2022. ECM bankers and lawyers, not to mention executives and their investors, will watch the Falcon's process closely for signs of life in the otherwise moribund SPAC channel.

Zoom in: The Orlando-based company plans to list via a merger with Fast Acquisition Corp II, the SPAC backed by Ruby Tuesday's founder Sandy Beall.

Fast II is backed primarily by those in the hospitality space, and counts NFL star Ndamukong Suh as an adviser.

Catch up quick: Falcon's Beyond has helped to plan and develop more than $100 billion worth of development projects, entertainment experiences and experiential technology.