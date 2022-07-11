Reporters at Sun Valley bemoan secretiveness of conference

Media and tech heavyweights, politicians and financiers rubbed elbows all week during Allen & Co.'s annual Sun Valley conference, aka "summer camp for moguls."

Why it matters: Even as media stocks get pummeled, it's a good bet that these media magnates laid the groundwork for some future deals.

What they're saying: The secretive nature of the conference means that even reporters on the ground in Idaho are hard-pressed to gain much insight into what's going on inside. We asked some of those who attended what they saw:

New York Magazine features writer Shawn McCreesh: "Sun Valley is both amusing and emetic. In our M&A-mad age, we've got this handful of people who control what and how we read, watch and click."

"They park their jets next to one another and disappear into that lodge and reporters bake out in the sun and get almost no hard news out of it."

"It's like a comedy of manners. For the 1%. On a mountain. In Idaho. It's bizarre!"

Variety TV business writer Jennifer Maas: "As a first-timer covering Sun Valley, I already expected reporting out the cloak-and-dagger event to be incredibly difficult."