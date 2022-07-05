Boycotting Spotify in response to Joe Rogan's podcast peddling Covid-19 misinformation seems to have fallen out of fashion.

Driving the news: The music of Crosby, Stills & Nash has returned to Spotify just five months after the artists requested their labels removed them from the service.

A source told Billboard the artists will donate proceeds from their Spotify streams to Covid-19 charities for at least a month.

Flashback: The protest came in solidarity with Neil Young who demanded in January that Spotify take his music down. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote.

"I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID," Young said in a statement at the time.

The bottom line: "The musicians' return to Spotify marks a quiet and relatively unglamorous end to their protest, which has largely had the effect of boosting Rogan's subscriber numbers, if the podcaster is to be believed," The Verge's Jacob Kastrenakes writes.