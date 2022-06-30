Nexstar is closing in on its deal for The CW

Local TV giant Nexstar appears to be closing on its long-rumored acquisition of The CW, with a deal possible in the next few weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Why it matters: Nexstar already owns the most local TV stations in the U.S. Now it has its sights set on a more national presence. Buying a broadcast network will go a long way toward that.

The latest: This possible deal was first reported back in January and has now dragged into the middle of the year.

The Journal added that the ownership structure being talked about would see Nexstar acquire 75%, with the CW's current owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global splitting the remaining 25%.

Nexstar wouldn't pay cash for the network but instead "assume at least a significant portion" of The CW's more than $100 million in losses.

Zoom out: The CW has always had different economics compared to the other broadcast networks.