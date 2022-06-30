Nexstar is closing in on its deal for The CW
Local TV giant Nexstar appears to be closing on its long-rumored acquisition of The CW, with a deal possible in the next few weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Why it matters: Nexstar already owns the most local TV stations in the U.S. Now it has its sights set on a more national presence. Buying a broadcast network will go a long way toward that.
The latest: This possible deal was first reported back in January and has now dragged into the middle of the year.
- The Journal added that the ownership structure being talked about would see Nexstar acquire 75%, with the CW's current owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global splitting the remaining 25%.
- Nexstar wouldn't pay cash for the network but instead "assume at least a significant portion" of The CW's more than $100 million in losses.
Zoom out: The CW has always had different economics compared to the other broadcast networks.
- The CW has never turned a profit on its own. But it has been a reliable source of income for its two parent companies, largely due to licensing deals for hits like "Arrow" and "Riverdale." In 2011, Netflix paid $1 billion to grab streaming rights for The CW's entire library.
- But with both WBD and Paramount having their own streaming competitors, they've preferred to use those rights to beef up their own services. And with both HBO Max and Paramount+ having global ambitions, this also reduced the need for international syndication rights, further making The CW less valuable to its owners.