Liberty City Ventures leads Zigazoo's $17M funding round

Zigazoo raised $17 million in a Series A funding round led by Liberty City Ventures.

Why it matters: Investors remain committed to a web3 future. This now brings the company's total funding to over $21 million raised to date, following a $4 million seed round last year.

State of play: As Axios exclusively reported in April, Zigazoo debuted its first kid-friendly NFTs from Nyla Hayes, Moonbug Entertainment — known for "CoComelon" and "Blippi" — and digital animation studio Invisible Universe.

Zigazoo sold out all four of its NFT drops —22,300 different NFTs in total. Prices for each ranged from $5.99 to $49.99.

Founded in 2020 by two former elementary teachers, Zak and Leah Ringelstein, the company views itself as an educator about web3 and NFTs for children, in addition to a "kid-safe" social media network.

Details: Zigazoo will use the funding to add more web3 experiences.