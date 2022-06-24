Some people want media franchises' new installments in the metaverse

Data: DISSECTING THE METAVERSE from Vox Media, UTA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Perhaps the next installment of "Jurassic Park" will be in the metaverse. It's a possibility that some consumers are hoping for as the next generation of virtual gets more attention.

What they did: UTA and Vox Media produced a joint study about the metaverse, which they presented at VidCon on Thursday.

In May, they surveyed a 4,050-strong nationally representative sample of the internet population, ages 13 to 56 years of age. They partnered with The Circus, a data storytelling consultancy.

What they found: One question asked people to consider franchise IP in the metaverse, versus a traditional format with specific types of media.

For video games, about 49% of people would prefer to experience the brand in the metaverse, rather than seeing a new installment (sequel, prequel, spinoff) in the traditional format.

While the majority of consumers chose traditional formats, each media type did have a significant portion of people interested in the metaverse.

What they're saying: "That idea that consumers are more primed for different types of distribution models or innovative distribution of content should be extremely exciting for people in my industry," says Shelby Bier, marketing analyst at UTA.