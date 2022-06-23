TikTok has a new most-followed account

Khaby Lame surpassed Charli D'Amelio in followers on TikTok on Wednesday to become the most-followed TikTok creator.

Why it matters: Being the top account on one of the world's biggest apps is quite a feat and makes Lame an even more attractive partner for brands.

Details: As of Thursday morning, D'Amelio had 142.3 million followers, compared to Lame's 142.7 million.

D'Amelio had reached the top spot in March 2020. Lame became the second most-followed account in July 2021.

"That's one way to kick off TikTok's first year as the main sponsor of #VidCon," tweeted reporter Andrew Roth, who had called attention to the potential dethroning early Wednesday.

See also: How to hit the top on each social media platform