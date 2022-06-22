Skip to main content
VidCon 2022: What to expect

Kerry Flynn
1 hour ago
Illustration of a framed admission ticket.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Instead of jet-setting to Cannes or simply staying at home, some lucky individuals in the media industry are headed to VidCon.

What they're saying: We asked a few people why they're spending time in Anaheim this week, and what they expect will drive the conversations.

Bessemer Venture Partners investor Alexandra Sukin:

  • First-timer. "We don't have, yet, [many] direct relationships with creators at Bessemer. ... I felt like the next step is to actually go and really immerse myself in the creator ecosystem, the types of problems that they're facing."
  • TikTok. "I imagine Tiktok is going to be a topic of conversation for a lot of different panels — how to build a brand on TikTok, how to take advantage of new features."

Spotter CEO Aaron DeBevoise and COO Nic Paul:

  • Client meetings. "We're going to have something in the back of the house [where] we can engage with more of our partners and even potential partners. ... We're less about the parties and just putting our logo everywhere," Paul says.
  • Economy. "There's gonna be a lot of talk about growth ... but then there's gonna be this looming economic discussion where we've even seen the managers sending out to their clients, 'Hey, be ready for a 30% drop in the ad market,'" DeBevoise says.

Tagger Media CEO Dave Dickman:

  • Strong lineup. "VidCon has historically had really strong programming and content, with POVs from brands and creators."
  • Web3. "It's become such an area of focus across the industry."
