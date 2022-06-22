VidCon 2022: What to expect

Instead of jet-setting to Cannes or simply staying at home, some lucky individuals in the media industry are headed to VidCon.

What they're saying: We asked a few people why they're spending time in Anaheim this week, and what they expect will drive the conversations.

Bessemer Venture Partners investor Alexandra Sukin:

"We don't have, yet, [many] direct relationships with creators at Bessemer. ... I felt like the next step is to actually go and really immerse myself in the creator ecosystem, the types of problems that they're facing." TikTok. "I imagine Tiktok is going to be a topic of conversation for a lot of different panels — how to build a brand on TikTok, how to take advantage of new features."

Spotter CEO Aaron DeBevoise and COO Nic Paul:

"We're going to have something in the back of the house [where] we can engage with more of our partners and even potential partners. ... We're less about the parties and just putting our logo everywhere," Paul says. Economy. "There's gonna be a lot of talk about growth ... but then there's gonna be this looming economic discussion where we've even seen the managers sending out to their clients, 'Hey, be ready for a 30% drop in the ad market,'" DeBevoise says.

Tagger Media CEO Dave Dickman: