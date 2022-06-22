VidCon 2022: What to expect
Instead of jet-setting to Cannes or simply staying at home, some lucky individuals in the media industry are headed to VidCon.
What they're saying: We asked a few people why they're spending time in Anaheim this week, and what they expect will drive the conversations.
Bessemer Venture Partners investor Alexandra Sukin:
- First-timer. "We don't have, yet, [many] direct relationships with creators at Bessemer. ... I felt like the next step is to actually go and really immerse myself in the creator ecosystem, the types of problems that they're facing."
- TikTok. "I imagine Tiktok is going to be a topic of conversation for a lot of different panels — how to build a brand on TikTok, how to take advantage of new features."
Spotter CEO Aaron DeBevoise and COO Nic Paul:
- Client meetings. "We're going to have something in the back of the house [where] we can engage with more of our partners and even potential partners. ... We're less about the parties and just putting our logo everywhere," Paul says.
- Economy. "There's gonna be a lot of talk about growth ... but then there's gonna be this looming economic discussion where we've even seen the managers sending out to their clients, 'Hey, be ready for a 30% drop in the ad market,'" DeBevoise says.
Tagger Media CEO Dave Dickman:
- Strong lineup. "VidCon has historically had really strong programming and content, with POVs from brands and creators."
- Web3. "It's become such an area of focus across the industry."