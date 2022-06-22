TikTok expected to dominate VidCon 2022

TikTok is expected to be the life of the party, with the viral platform's stars in attendance, TikTok-focused panels and the company itself as the title sponsor of VidCon 2022.

Why it matters: YouTube was the longtime title sponsor of the annual event. But TikTok replaced the video giant this year.

Details: TikTok isn't brand new to VidCon. The app gained traction in the U.S. in the summer of 2018 after Bytedance rebranded Musical.ly to TikTok. TikTok did have a presence at the 2019 event.

But TikTok has become a massive power player, minting more household names and becoming a daily habit for even more smartphone owners.

TikTok announced last September that more than 1 billion people globally use the app. It touted last month at its NewFronts presentation that "people are spending a movie's worth of time on TikTok."

This week, TikTok seems to be celebrating all the momentum and investing in its longevity.

What they're saying: "We're honored to be the title sponsor of VidCon 2022, but we're even more thrilled to spend time with our creators in-person at VidCon where we'll be celebrating everything our remarkable community has achieved," TikTok said.