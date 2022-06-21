DirecTV signs ad tech deal with Yahoo

Yahoo will become DirecTV's exclusive one-stop demand-side platform for programmatic TV ad buyers.

Why it matters: The deal aligns with efforts to make TV ad buying easier and targeted to individual consumers. It also unites two players that have undergone massive change lately.

Private equity pairing: Last year, Verizon sold Yahoo to Apollo Global Management, and AT&T spun off DirecTV in a deal with TPG.

Details: Yahoo's demand-side platform now reaches 25 million addressable TV households, after its deals with Dish Media and Verizon FiOS, and now DirecTV.

DirecTV's inventory will be available on Yahoo's platform starting for Q4 campaigns.

The bottom line: "The deal is designed to make it easier for buyers to maximize reach and efficiency while helping DirecTV monetize its inventory by giving it access to the demand across the Yahoo exchange." — Jon Lafayette, Broadcasting+Cable