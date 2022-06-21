Exclusive: Condé Nast hires Quyen Du for new role pursuing M&A

Condé Nast has hired Quyen Du, formerly of Fandom and NBCUniversal, as senior vice president, strategy and corporate development.

Why it matters: This new role is tied to Condé Nast's efforts to explore potential M&A, joint ventures, investments and other new initiatives.

"We are at a stage in our evolution where M&A and business development are a more prominent focus than ever before. It's a dynamic market in media and we are ready to capitalize on our strengths within it," CFO Jackie Marks wrote in an email to Axios.

Details: Du started Tuesday and reports to Marks.

Du was most recently vice president, head of corporate development at pop culture and entertainment company Fandom. She held similar roles at NBCU, Disney, and Showtime.

Condé's most recent M&A has centered around tech companies, such as Ribyt and CitizenNet in 2017, as opposed to magazine titles.

Of note: CEO Roger Lynch, who started at Condé in 2019, has repeatedly mentioned M&A interest in recent press interviews.