Creator startup Spotter doesn't predict cuts from recession fears

Unlike other media-tech companies, Spotter isn't predicting dramatic cuts in response to the market turmoil.

Why it matters: As other startups and tech giants lay off staffers or slow hiring, Spotter executives say they're hiring.

How it works: Spotter is an LA-based startup that gives YouTube creators cash in exchange for licensing their back catalogs.

By the numbers: Spotter grew from 20 employees to about 100 over the past year.

"We wanted to put most of the capital into creators' hands, and so we kept our overheard really low," CEO Aaron DeBevoise says. "We've just gotten to 100 people, and I think [other] people in our positions may have gotten to 1,000 people pretty fast."

It plans to have about 13o to 140 employees by the end of the year. That level is "probably a good point for us to check in and go, 'Okay, is this all going well?'"

Details: Spotter says it's profitable. The company declined to disclose revenue figures. Its last funding round of $200 million, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, valued the company at $1.7 billion.

Spotter has deployed about $450 million to creators to date across about 300 deals — some of which are second or third deals with the same creators. The deals have ranged from $10,000 to $40 million and typically last five years.

Yes, but: DeBevoise says Spotter is hiring at a slower pace, though not "because of the economy" but rather to evaluate their needs as they start to build out more departments, including a marketing team.

"We've been super focused on making sure everything we're doing is real and rooted in the numbers," COO Nic Paul says.

What's next: DeBevoise says his team has considered acquisitions such as tools for creators or companies focused on community.