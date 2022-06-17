Inside Anheuser-Busch's Super Bowl budget

Data: iSpot.tv; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Though the majority of Anheuser-Busch's Super Bowl dollars have been allocated toward Michelob and Bud Light, the beverage giant has spent a lot lately on its newer seltzer brands over the past four years, according to data from iSpot.tv.

Why it matters: With a viewership in the 100 millions, the Super Bowl is still the best way to introduce a new product to a wide audience.

By the numbers: Anheuser-Busch has spent an average of $49.6 million over the previous four Super Bowls.

That average is pulled down by a drop in spending for Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The beverage giant spent $40 million that year, compared to more than $52 million in each of the other three years.

The biggest non-Anheuser-Busch companies that advertised on NFL games include Constellation Brands (Modelo/Corona), Diageo (Crown Royal/Captain Morgan), Molson Coors (Miller Lite/Coors Light), Bacardi and Heineken International.

Constellation was the biggest of those companies, taking up nearly 17% of all national TV spending in the category each of the last two seasons.

💭 Tim's thought bubble: I'd expect to see those brands show up in February.