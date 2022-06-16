Data: McKinsey & Company's Value Creation in the Metaverse; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The amount of investment being poured into the metaverse has already reached $120 billion through the first half of 2022, according to a new report from consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Why it matters: The metaverse has yet to be truly defined, but that has not stopped the money flow. It will be a few years before we know whether this was a smart bet on the future or throwing cash into a digital black hole.

Even McKinsey had trouble defining it: "The metaverse seems to be whatever people's imaginations dream it to be. But today the metaverse remains difficult to define."

For the purposes of this report, McKinsey defined the metaverse as "the next iteration of the internet that seamlessly combines our digital and physical lives."

The big picture: Total spending on the metaverse could reach $5 trillion in 2030 — that would be the size of Japan's economy.

By the numbers: The amount of metaverse-related investment from VC and private equity firms is on pace to double last year, with as much as $8 billion through the first five months of 2022.