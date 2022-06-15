Apple builds sports empire with MLB, MLS deals

Apple is quickly becoming a player for major sports rights after deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, as well as a potential NFL deal.

Why it matters: Competition for sports rights has never been greater, and now legacy media companies have to contend with digital natives like Apple and Amazon.

Driving the news: Apple stunned everyone Tuesday when it announced that it signed a 10-year rights deal with Major League Soccer that begins in 2023.

The deal will see Apple create a new streaming service for MLS games that will be exclusively housed within Apple TV. It will feature every single game, meaning there are no local blackout rules.

Certain games may also become available on linear TV, and a source tells Axios that ESPN, MLS' current rights holder, is still in talks for some of those games.

While Apple declined to comment on the deal terms, it is reportedly for $250 million a year (up from the current $90 million per year it got from its expiring deal). When you factor in subscription revenue, the agreement is worth more than $2.5 billion for the soccer league.

Be smart: This arguably gives Apple greater control over a sport it carries compared to every other rights holder.

"No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch," Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of services, said in a statement.

The big picture: Apple and Amazon are fighting over sports supremacy in the streaming world.

The two are seen as the biggest contenders for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package as well as a stake in the league's media business.

Amazon is already in business with the NFL. It's paying $1 billion a year to carry "Thursday Night Football" starting in the fall.

Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are looking to give their in-house services ESPN+, Hulu, Paramount+ and HBO Max a sports boost as well.

What's next: A slew of major rights will come up for renewal over the next few years, including the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences from the NCAA, as well as the NBA.