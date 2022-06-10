Vox Media touts success in the journalism talent wars

Vox Media wanted marketers to grasp not only its scale but also its quality at Thursday's upfront event.

Driving the news: "Top creators and talent have more options than ever where they want to do their work," CEO Jim Bankoff said onstage. "Vox Media's track record has made us a home to many of the best voices in media."

Why it matters: Newsroom talent wars have become even tougher as some journalists grow their own brands through social media and consider operating independently through platforms like Substack. Top media companies know how to both attract and retain talent.

Details: Ahead of Thursday's event, Bloomberg reported that renowned journalist Kara Swisher would be leaving the New York Times and launching a companion podcast to "Pivot" for Vox Media.

"One of the things I really love about Vox is being entrepreneurial, saying yes, and being flexible to new ideas," Swisher said. "'Pivot' is really a franchise that people just love that improves their lives."

Nayeema Raza, the producer of Swisher's Times podcast "Sway," is also leaving the Times for Vox Media to work on the new podcast.

Vox Media also has poached NPR's Noel King and Sam Sanders for its podcast network and has acquired Cafe Studios and Criminal Productions.

Yes, but: The Vox Media union may strike if the company doesn't agree on its proposals by the time its contract expires June 13. Several union members tweeted their frustrations Thursday in response to Bankoff's remarks about the company's success.