Tatsumeeko, an immersive MMORPG-lite (Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) game, has raised a $7.5 million seed funding round.

Why it matters: While many NFT- and gaming-based companies use Discord, Tatsumeeko sees an opportunity to help web3 gaming reach mass adoption by expanding outside of the popular online community platform.

How it works: Tatsumeeko is a Discord-playable role-playing game, also available on iOS, Android and the web, where players battle monsters, explore the fictional world of Ielia, and build their communities.

Details: The funding round is co-led by DeFiance Capital, Delphi Ventures and Bitkraft Ventures, with Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Dialectic and GuildFi also participating.

Tatsumeeko will use the funds to continue development on the MMORPG-lite experience to be released on Ethereum and Solana.

The game is being developed by the team that launched Tatsu.GG, a market leader in Discord community gamification and engagement that captured 60 million users and 1.4 million Discord communities.

"The ever-increasing importance of placing community first, along with the proliferation of Web3 communities relying on Discord as their platform of choice, has surfaced issues within user retention, acquisition and interaction," said David Lim, CEO and creative director of Tatsumeeko, in a statement.

What's next: In early July, Tatsumeeko will begin the initial sale of Aethereal Parcels, special pieces of land that will provide utility and special attributes to the collectors who hold them or other players who interact with them.