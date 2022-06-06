Netflix revs up Formula 1 bid in first live sports push

Netflix is among those vying for a piece of Formula 1 media rights, Insider reports.

Why it matters: It's another example of Netflix throwing out its own rulebook in its attempts to turn around its sagging stock.

Details: Netflix is competing with current rights holder ESPN, as well as NBCUniversal and Amazon.

ESPN has held the U.S. rights to F1 since 2018. The previous five years were held by NBCUniversal.

According to Insider, ESPN offered $70 million, which was below the $100 million that Formula 1 is seeking. ESPN confirmed its talks to Axios but did not specify how much it offered.

The big picture: Despite Netflix having no experience with live sports, the streaming giant has had its eye on Formula 1 for some time.

Netflix's docuseries "Drive to Survive" is heading into its fifth season, and Formula 1 executives have credited the series for increasing its U.S. audience.

Last September, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings told German magazine Der Spiegel he would be interested in Formula 1 rights. "A few years ago, the rights to Formula 1 were sold," he said. "At that time we were not among the bidders, today we would think about it."

A month later, Ian Holmes, Formula 1's director of media rights, told TheWrap that Netflix "inquired as to sort of how the process works."

The bottom line: Between sports and advertising, there are no more sacred cows for Netflix.