GTCR's Dreamscape is buying advertising intelligence firm Standard Media Index, the company announced Thursday morning.

Why it matters: This is Dreamscape's second acquisition in the marketing and advertising technology industry as it tries to become a leader in the space.

In April, the firm acquired SQAD, another advertising research and analytics company. Both companies provide data on how much companies spend on advertising and where, particularly on traditional media.

"We came across both SQAD and SMI and realized that the data they both had access to, which was pricing data, was super, super valuable," Dreamscape co-founder Scott Knoll tells Axios. "We also felt that there's a lot of opportunity to help both the buy-side and sell-side more going forward by leveraging AI with this data."

The big picture: Knoll sees an opportunity to modernize an antiquated media planning process.

"A lot of these technologies that are out there that deal with planning, if there's a non-digital component to it, are just are pretty basic," he says. "We feel like there's a big opportunity for us to focus on trying to modernize and creative innovation."

SMI and SQAD are largely used by media agencies to help plan their spending on traditional networks. Knoll wants to extend their influence on the digital side.

Knoll also wants to incorporate machine learning and AI into media planning. "We feel like predictive data is going to be super important — that's not available today."

Catch up quick: Salt Lake City-based Dreamscape was founded in May 2020 by Knoll, David Hahn and Michael Iantosca and backed by GTCR, with the goal of acquiring companies in the martech and adtech space.

SMI was founded in 2009 in Australia before moving to New York in 2011. It tracks over $250 billion of media spending globally each year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Knoll will take over as CEO of SMI with the firm's current CEO James Fennessy joining Dreamscape's board.

Knoll will take over as CEO of SMI with the firm's current CEO James Fennessy joining Dreamscape's board. Kirkland & Ellis and Clayton Utz acted as legal advisers and LUMA Partners acted as financial adviser to GTCR and Dreamscape. DLA Piper acted as legal adviser and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. acted as financial adviser to SMI.

What's next: Dreamscape isn't done with its buying spree, Knoll says, though he says there's nothing else on the horizon. International is one area they're looking at.