GTCR's Dreamscape makes second ad tech buy

Tim Baysinger
7 hours ago
Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

GTCR's Dreamscape is buying advertising intelligence firm Standard Media Index, the company announced Thursday morning.

Why it matters: This is Dreamscape's second acquisition in the marketing and advertising technology industry as it tries to become a leader in the space.

  • In April, the firm acquired SQAD, another advertising research and analytics company. Both companies provide data on how much companies spend on advertising and where, particularly on traditional media.
  • "We came across both SQAD and SMI and realized that the data they both had access to, which was pricing data, was super, super valuable," Dreamscape co-founder Scott Knoll tells Axios. "We also felt that there's a lot of opportunity to help both the buy-side and sell-side more going forward by leveraging AI with this data."

The big picture: Knoll sees an opportunity to modernize an antiquated media planning process.

  • "A lot of these technologies that are out there that deal with planning, if there's a non-digital component to it, are just are pretty basic," he says. "We feel like there's a big opportunity for us to focus on trying to modernize and creative innovation."
  • SMI and SQAD are largely used by media agencies to help plan their spending on traditional networks. Knoll wants to extend their influence on the digital side.
  • Knoll also wants to incorporate machine learning and AI into media planning. "We feel like predictive data is going to be super important — that's not available today."

Catch up quick: Salt Lake City-based Dreamscape was founded in May 2020 by Knoll, David Hahn and Michael Iantosca and backed by GTCR, with the goal of acquiring companies in the martech and adtech space.

  • SMI was founded in 2009 in Australia before moving to New York in 2011. It tracks over $250 billion of media spending globally each year.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Knoll will take over as CEO of SMI with the firm's current CEO James Fennessy joining Dreamscape's board.
  • Kirkland & Ellis and Clayton Utz acted as legal advisers and LUMA Partners acted as financial adviser to GTCR and Dreamscape. DLA Piper acted as legal adviser and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. acted as financial adviser to SMI.

What's next: Dreamscape isn't done with its buying spree, Knoll says, though he says there's nothing else on the horizon. International is one area they're looking at.

  • "Ultimately, our goal is to make sure that any way that someone's buying media or selling media in the future, we'll have the data available," he says.
