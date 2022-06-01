FTC probes Amazon's MGM deal as part of antitrust investigation

Amazon's $8.45 billion deal for MGM is again being scrutinized, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, as part of the Federal Trade Commissioner's "revamped" antitrust investigation into the tech giant.

Why it matters: Even though the deal closed in March, the FTC has said it could still challenge the acquisition — a step it appears the agency is gearing up to take.

State of play: FTC deputy director of competition John Newman has shaken up the team investigating Amazon, according to Bloomberg. Newman, a former Justice Department prosecutor, joined in December.

The new team is reinterviewing witnesses and asking specifically about the MGM acquisition and its effect on Amazon's Prime Video service, the article says.

The big picture: The Biden Administration's promise of a tougher stance on antitrust may finally be materializing.

The deadline for an Amazon challenge passed when the FTC was deadlocked at 2-2, and FTC chair Lina Khan lacked a majority to block the deal.

But Khan is now operating with a 3-2 majority, following the long-delayed confirmation of Alvaro Bedoya, a Democrat, sworn in on May 16.

What's next: If the FTC and DOJ are really going to make good on their promise of tougher antitrust enforcement, that could spell trouble for not just Amazon/MGM, but other major media deals in the review process like CAA/ICM and Microsoft/Activision Blizzard.