HuffPost turned profitable after BuzzFeed acquisition

Data: Comscore; Chart: Axios Visuals

Under BuzzFeed's ownership, HuffPost has become a profitable media company.

Why it matters: Profitability hasn't necessarily been in the cards for every media venture.

State of play: BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti had said HuffPost's losses exceeded $20 million in 2020 and that it was on a similar trajectory for 2021. But Peretti quickly changed that through dramatic cuts and new investments.

HuffPost operated profitably last year after the acquisition closed that February, a BuzzFeed spokesperson says.

Now BuzzFeed is seeking to further grow HuffPost's revenue through investments like Voices, along with video and shopping.

HuffPost is back to hiring again. The company now has 138 staff in the U.S. and 23 in the U.K., per BuzzFeed.

By the numbers: HuffPost's monthly unique visitors have fluctuated between 18 million and 44 million since 2018, per Comscore.

Comscore reported 26.9 million unique monthly viewers for HuffPost Global, which includes all HuffPost U.S. viewers, in April, a BuzzFeed spokesperson tells Axios.

It averaged 46 million monthly readers for the first quarter of 2022, per Comscore.

What's next: Peretti is also trying to turn BuzzFeed News profitable. BuzzFeed offered voluntary buyouts for about one-third of its 100 news division employees in March and is seeking to hire a new editor-in-chief.